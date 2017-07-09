Camp Createability gears up for annual Red Carpet Film Premier

MADISON (WKOW) -- The vision of Camp Createability continues to expand. Now in its fifth year, the annual Red Carpet Film Premier fundraiser will take place on Sunday, July 16th, joined by the common purpose of raising funds and awareness for Camp Createability and Autism.

On Monday, Debbie Armstrong and Chef Rod Ladson with Bonefish Grill stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

This event will feature the work of 5 young men and 1 young lady from the Camp Createability Vocational program. It will also feature the work of their 13 person 48 Hour Film Project Team of which ¾ had autism or some disability. In 48 hours Film the team created an amazing story about a young man with Autism and his struggles to find his place in society and to hold a job from concept to finished product. For any team this is an amazing feat, but for the Camp Createability team they defied the odds of a population known for it’s high unemployment rate and low expectations.

Camp Createability started with only one summer camp 5 years ago and now has workshops throughout the year, several summer programs, and a training and vocational program. The program is funded primarily through donations and relies heavily on volunteer support. There is a minimal fee/tuition for individuals to participate, but does not begin to cover the cost of the program.

More than a half-million individuals with autism will enter adulthood in the next decade, and by 2050 it is estimated that ½ of all children will have autism. As these children transition into adulthood the vast majority are ill prepared for meaningful employment. Camp Createability helps prepare children and young adults for careers in digital media, animation, film and entertainment through instruction in the technical and soft skills needed to succeed in the work environment and in the community.

