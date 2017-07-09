Illinois woman dies after walking onto Hwy 12 near Baraboo

WEST BARABOO (WKOW) -- A woman who stepped out onto Highway 12 in Sauk County was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.



According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the 23-year-old woman from Worth, Illinois walked into the road from a driveway near Berkley Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. She was not in a crosswalk and a car came by and hit her while trying to brake. The pedestrian died at the scene.



Authorities say the driver was not speeding and was not impaired, but the pedestrian may have been impaired when she suddenly stepped into traffic. Their names have not been released.



Sheriff's officials are still investigating the incident.