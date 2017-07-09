Boscobel woman dies in Grant County accident

BLUE RIVER (WKOW) -- Grant County Officials say a driver's failure to yield resulted in a fatality accident late Friday.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene of the two-car crash at Hwy 133 and Old C Road in Watterstown Township a little after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A news release sent Sunday afternoon says John Brown,44, of Boscobel was traveling east on Hwy 133, attempting to turn into River Valley Power Sports when he failed to yield westbound car driven by Jeff Robinson, 46, of Richland Center.



Robinson was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Brown and his passengers, Josephine Marshall, 66, of Boscobel and a three-year-old child, also of Boscobel, were also taken to the hospital in Boscobel.

Marshall died from her injuries there. The three-year-old was treated and released.

Brown was transported to UW-Hospital in Madison via Med-Flight; investigators say he will be cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.