Team of volunteers help Green County family recover from tornado damage

MONROE (WKOW) -- A team of volunteers spent the weekend helping a Green County family clean up damage caused by a tornado on June 29th.

Local members of Team Rubicon assisted Joan and Roger Alton, who live off State Highway 69 near Monroe, with clean-up after an EF-1 tornado ripped through their farm, destroying a barn and a shed.

"[Their life] was turned upside down by this tornado," said volunteer Jodi Moyer, who is trying to bring the Alton's life one step closer to normal. "The debris out here is amazing, and we're just trying to help the [Alton's] take care of it, get it manageable so they can continue on with their life."

The team of about eight volunteers from across the state worked Saturday and Sunday to clean up debris. The debris included downed tree branches, sheets of metal, broken glass and several trailers that were blown over by the storm.

"Oh it's tremendous, I don't know what we would have done if we didn't have all this great help," said Joan Alton, the homeowner. "[Volunteers] are working all the time, they'd have a couple breaks but it's so hot."

Team Rubicon is a national organization that was founded 2010. It unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to deploy emergency response teams.

South West District Coordinator Amanda Gardner, who lives in Dodgeville, informed the Alton's about Team Rubicon's mission.

"We come in, we carry our own liability insurance, and we just want to help," said Gardner, who emphasized the importance of recruiting veterans to help in disaster relief. "Just because we took off the uniform doesn't mean that we don't want to continue to serve and it gives [veterans] a purpose."

As for Joan Alton, who is due to have surgery on her back soon, the help from Team Rubicon means "the world" to her.

"All this destruction, we're still here unharmed, and then to have everybody come in and help us, it's just amazing," said Alton, whose home did suffer serious damage but was not completely destroyed in the tornado.

Three other properties in Green County were also affected by two tornadoes on June 29th.

The cost of damage to the Alton's land is unknown, but the Alton's say luckily they're covered by insurance.

However, it could be months before the farm is back to normal.

Green County Emergency Management and EMS are also helping out in the disaster relief effort.