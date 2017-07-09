Severe weather expected in southern Wisconsin overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Severe storms will move through southern Wisconsin overnight Sunday into Monday.



27 Storm Track meteorologists say the risk is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. High winds are the main threat. It will be muggy and warm, with temperatures only getting to the upper 60's. Wet weather should be out of here by the Monday morning rush, though an isolated couple of storms are possible throughout the day.



