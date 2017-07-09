Art Fair on the Square keeps Madison's art museum free

A man died after he was hit by a car that crashed into the minivan he was changing a tire on.More >>
A man died after he was hit by a car that crashed into the minivan he was changing a tire on.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.More >>
A woman who stepped out onto Highway 12 in Sauk County was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.More >>
A woman who stepped out onto Highway 12 in Sauk County was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.More >>
We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?More >>
We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?More >>
Grant County Officials say a driver's failure to yield resulted in a fatality accident late Friday.More >>
Grant County Officials say a driver's failure to yield resulted in a fatality accident late Friday.More >>
Union Pacific hopes to reopen a track soon where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee.More >>
Union Pacific hopes to reopen a track soon where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee.More >>
Adams County officials have closed State Highway 13 North of County Highway J in Friendship due to high water on the Little Roche A Cri Creek.More >>
Adams County officials have closed State Highway 13 North of County Highway J in Friendship due to high water on the Little Roche A Cri Creek.More >>
We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?More >>
We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?More >>
Madison Police were in the area of Gorham and Henry St. early Sunday morning, investigating a report of gunshots.More >>
Madison Police were in the area of Gorham and Henry St. early Sunday morning, investigating a report of gunshots.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".More >>
The Jewish Social Services (JSS) held a fundraiser Saturday to benefit local refugee families. More than 100 people gathered at the AMC Dine-In Madison 6 for “Just Desserts : A Refugee Resettlement Fundraiser.”More >>
The Jewish Social Services (JSS) held a fundraiser Saturday to benefit local refugee families. More than 100 people gathered at the AMC Dine-In Madison 6 for “Just Desserts : A Refugee Resettlement Fundraiser.”More >>
Nearly 500 artists of all kinds are showing off their work at the 59th annual Art Fair on the Square this weekend.More >>
Nearly 500 artists of all kinds are showing off their work at the 59th annual Art Fair on the Square this weekend.More >>
People with disabilities are getting the rare opportunity to get out on the water in the Madison area this weekend.More >>
People with disabilities are getting the rare opportunity to get out on the water in the Madison area this weekend.More >>
A Wisconsin company is seeing success after facing issues over an attempted move into new office space.More >>
A Wisconsin company is seeing success after facing issues over an attempted move into new office space.More >>