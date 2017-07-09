Art Fair on the Square keeps Madison's art museum free

MADISON (WKOW) -- Art Fair on the Square may be over, but people in Madison will be enjoying the benefits of the event all year.

Nearly 200-thousand people were expected to stop in throughout the weekend. All food and drink proceeds go to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. It's the largest fundraiser for the museum on State Street and helps keep the attraction free for everyone.

"The impact of this event is really felt in the community all year and we're grateful to people who come down and spend a little time on the square, because it helps us keep the education programs free and keep access to art free," says Erika Monroe-Kane, director of communications at MMoCA.



Nearly 500 artists from across the country set up around the Capitol Square, to show off their work It's one of the highest-ranked art fairs in the country, according to organizers, who are already looking forward to their 60th anniversary next year.

WKOW is a sponsor of Art Fair. You may have seen some of our team at the top of State Street.