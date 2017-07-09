Dane County Jail inmate hasn't returned after work release - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Jail inmate hasn't returned after work release

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a woman who left Dane County Jail on work release and didn't return Sunday night.  

According to Dane County Sheriff's officials, Heather F. Parks, 22, was released to go to work at her approved employer around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. She was supposed to return by 7:30 p.m. Authorities say she did go to work, but did not returned to the jail as scheduled and her location is unknown. 

Parks was sentenced with work release privileges for forgery and identity theft. 

Parks is 5'3" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She also has several tattoos, including the one pictured on her right arm. She has prior ties to the Cottage Grove area, according to officials. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you should call 911.

