Giant, German-made beer tanks headed to New Glarus

PORT MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A popular brewery in southern Wisconsin is getting a big shipment all the way from Germany. 

16 giant beer fermentation tanks built overseas arrived at Port Milwaukee Sunday morning. The precious cargo is headed to New Glarus Brewing now. Each tank is being taken individually on over-sized trucks to the brewery.

"As you can see, when they're coming off the ship now, it's a process you have to handle them very carefully where they have to be moved very delicately," says Jeff Fleming, spokesperson for Port of Milwaukee. "That delicate process continues all the way to the New Glarus Brewing Company."

Each tank holds more than 18-thousand gallons. That's enough to make nearly 200-thousand bottles of beer.

