Late-night food vendors could suffer if proposed ordinance passes

MADISON (WKOW) --- Leia Boers' food cart, Leia's Lunchbox, is a late-night favorite for UW students.

“There's been nights where I haven't been able to close my window until 4:15, 4:30 in the morning,” Boers said.

But a proposed ordinance making its way through city hall could hinder their after hours noshing at their favorite food cart.

The proposal, introduced by Mayor Paul Soglin, would change the closing time for late night food vendors like Leia's Lunchbox from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. Under current law, street vendors holding a late night vending license and a site assignment in one of the five late night vending areas can sell food from vending carts from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

“It's going to hurt. Right now, the bars close right around 2 o'clock. So I'm able to get all of the customers and then get the employees. If the bars are closing at 2:30 a.m., the customers aren't going to make it to the food carts until 3 o'clock. If we're shutting our windows as they're walking up, what do we do? We don't have a business,” Boers said.

The ordinance would also ban late night vending from zones located along University Avenue in the 300 block of North Frances Street and 400 block of West Gilman Street.

Alder Paul Skidmore is worried about drunken bar patrons lingering after hours. But said food vendors shouldn't be penalized.

“That's the part where I differ with them. I don't support that because I think they're looking at the wrong issue. I think that the issue is the behavior associated with all of the drinking culture, not the food that's there,” Skidmore said.

Boers said if she's forced to close early during the fall, she'll lose a significant amount of business.

“I'd say at least 30%.”

If the ordinance passes, she said she'll try to follow the rules as best as possible.

“There's times when it's just not going to work. And I’m not going to shut my window on a line of 20 people.”

Skidmore said the ordinance will be discussed during the next Alcohol License Review Committee meeting. He said it could be up for a vote in August at the earliest.