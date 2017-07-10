Suspect arrested in Janesville hit-and-run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect arrested in Janesville hit-and-run

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have arrested a woman they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle, then taking off.

Sunday, police got an anonymous tip regarding the pedestrian crash early Saturday at Mt. Zion Avenue and Excalibur Dr. A 48-year-old from Janesville was badly hurt, but is expected to survive.

The tipster said they believed the suspect was Kelsey Williams of Janesville. When officers contacted her, she was cooperative with the investigation and her white Mercury Milan was found behind her home.

After investigating, Janesville police did arrest Williams, 23, for Hit and Run Involving Injury. She was released from the Janesville Police Department with a court date.

