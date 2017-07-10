Debate over Betsy DeVos featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy Devos' budget request brought out strong feelings and opposing views on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Edgewood College Dean of Education Tim Slekar and School Choice Wisconsin President Jim Bender debated the merits of Devos' budget and her push to give more power to state and local governments.



Jason Culotta of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce also appeared on the show to discuss his organization's suggestions on how to solve the state's transportation budget impasse.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on July 9.