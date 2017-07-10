Name of victim in Dodge County industrial accident released

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died in an industrial accident July 6.

They say a 911 call was received shortly before 1:00 p.m. that Thursday from Michels Corporation in Brownsville. First responders arrived, but 20-year-old Treston Isham, of Fond du Lac, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner.

A sub-contractor of Michels, All Tools, LLC, of Fond du Lac, were cleaning pipes when one fell off a jack and slid into Isham causing deadly injuries.

Michels Corporation and All Tools, LLC will work together to cooperate with OSHA officials as the investigation continues.