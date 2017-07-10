Madison Police looking for suspect after window shot out of movi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police looking for suspect after window shot out of moving car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a female driver was injured when a window was shot out of her car.

Police say the woman was driving near Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd when a bullet pierced her rear window.

A witness reported seeing a man outside in the 2000 block of McKenna Blvd., firing a handgun. Police believe that the shooter was targeting someone else and that the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The incident happened around 10:28 a.m.

Police have been searching the area for the suspect but don't believe there was any other reported damage. The suspect is describe as a black man in his 20's, 6', long dreads, wearing a t-shirt and black sweatpants with stripes on them.

The victim was a woman in her 50's.

