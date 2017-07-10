Rock County community street dance video - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rock County community street dance video

Posted: Updated:

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Communications Center has produced another community street dance video, this time to Bruno Mars' '24K Magic'.

Two years ago the Center had a viral hit to 'Uptown Funk,' which received over 6.7 million YouTube views and thousands of positive comments worldwide. 

Featured in the video are public safety personnel and citizens from Rock County dancing together. It was recently filmed in downtown Janesville.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.