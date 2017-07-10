Badger Men's Basketball Heads to Australia and New Zealand Next Month

The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.

WISCONSIN'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15 - vs. New Zealand Breakers

Aug. 17 - vs. Tauranga City Basketball

Aug. 19 - vs. Hawthorne

Aug. 20 - vs. Melbourne United

Aug. 22 - vs. Sydney Kings

The Badgers' trip will begin in Auckland, New Zealand, with a contest against the New Zealand Breakers on Aug. 15. One familiar face on the Breakers roster is Wisconsin alum Kirk Penney, who starred at UW from 2000-03 and has spent five seasons playing for his hometown Auckland team. Penney enters his 15th professional season in 2017-18.

"There were really three reasons when New Zealand and Australia emerged as the best option," Said Badgers head coach Greg Gard explained. "When we started researching the trip, we found that the cost was similar or even less in some cases than a trip to Europe. We also thought that from a safety standpoint this trip made a lot of sense. Then lastly, our connection with Kirk Penney and the ability to use his contacts and expertise of the area was a huge advantage. Hopefully we'll get a chance to play against Kirk, but either way, after talking to him, the decision was pretty clear."

Gard and his staff are using the time to introduce their system to the team's four freshmen, Brad Davison, Kobe King, Walt McGrory and Nathan Reuvers, as well as transfer Trevor Anderson. Wisconsin also adds redshirt freshman Aleem Ford to the rotation in 2017-18.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)