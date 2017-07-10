Richland County man arrested for exposing himself - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Richland County man arrested for exposing himself

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a Richland Center man after a short foot chase Friday afternoon.

The chase began after two women, in different parts of the city, reported being victimized as the suspect, 41-year-old Brian Carley, exposed himself.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a 29-year-old woman stated she was walking at the intersection of Williamson and Brearly Streets when Carley said hello. She turned and was disturbed when she saw what he was doing.

The second call, around 5:20 p.m., came from a 20-year-old woman who was walking on Clyde Gallagher Avenue when the suspect greeted her and acted in an offensively sexual way. 

Carley was arrested for two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, as well as resisting. He's been arrested for similar behavior before.

