Southwest Madison homeowners experience deja vu with overnight flooding

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of homeowners who live along a drainage ditch on the southwest near McKenna Boulevard experienced flooding in their basements for the second time in the last calendar year Monday morning, and city engineers say they know it represents a problem in their system.

"And it just started coming in, coming in," homeowner John Beach told 27 News on July 22, 2016 - describing water flooding his basement that day.

Less than one year later, the problem is exactly the same.

"The water level - that's where it was," Beach's fiance Natalie Keene explained Monday morning, pointing to the siding of their town home. "It was just pouring in."

Keene and Beach said it's obvious the narrow ditch behind their Georgetown Court home gets backed up at McKenna Boulevard during heavy rains, pushing the water all the way up to their foundation.

"All the water that falls on the cul de sac gets diverted to this ditch - on every single cul de sac," explained Keene, noting several cul de sacs back up to the ditch.

Keene said she and Beach woke up to at least three inches of water in their basement Monday, as did a number of other homeowners who live nearby.



"The city did say - August of last year - that they were going to do a topographic survey of the area to provide the necessary information needed to propose a possible solution," said Keene, reading from a letter sent by the City of Madison Engineering Department last summer.

"Obviously, we didn't get this done fast enough. There's no question about that," said Greg Fries of the City Engineering Department.

Fries said the department just completed the survey and knows the drainage system in question isn't cutting it.



They're looking at using a prairie restoration area behind the ditch as one option for a possible fix.

"We would use it for two purposes. One - to install a new culvert, two - to use as an overflow, so it can overflow on to McKenna Blvd. at a lower elevation," said Fries, who couldn't predict a completion date on a fix.

Keene hopes it comes sooner than later.

"I'm an environmental engineer and and I'm very well aware of climate change," said Keene. "Large storms are gonna happen more frequently."