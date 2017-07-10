Demolition begins on final portion of the Didion mill that exploded in late May, killing 5 people

Demolition crews use a wrecking ball to bring down a portion of the Didion mill in Cambria.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- On Monday, demolition crews started knocking down the final portion of the Didion mill that exploded in late May, killing 5 people.

The work being done at the plant provides a vivid reminder of the tragedy that struck this small community in Columbia County.

With the first smash of the wrecking ball, the demolition got underway. Employees looked on as the final portion of the structure was slowly taken down.

The process started just after 10 a.m. Crews spent time securing the building before the demolition got started.

Didion's President Riley Didion said the slow, step-by-step process is challenging, like taking a puzzle apart, one piece at a time.

He said they want to be respectful of the families affected by the explosion, but also look towards the future.

“We've got a number of people that have been with us 20, 30+ years. And so if there's any emotional part of that that is a place where you have been and you've helped build. And the other part of it too is, OK, let's bring it down, let's start the future," Didion said.

Didion said he hopes taking down the structure will bring closure to the families of those killed or injured.

“One of the things we try to do is stay close to the families in this process. But the other part that we respect is the families are probably going through their own grieving process. and everybody goes through it differently. So maybe for some, its helpful to see just a clean slate,” he said.

He said they will continue focusing on their existing operation, making sure there is no other structural damage to other operations.

Didion said they don't know exactly how long the demolition will take. He says it could take a day or it could take a week.