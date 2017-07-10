Towing companies help drivers stranded in flooded roads

MADISON (WKOW) -- As several roads across Madison began to flood during Monday morning's storm, tow truck drivers from several companies were called to help dozens of people from stranded cars.

Alex Schmidt, a driver for Schmidt's Towing, says he responded to "a couple dozen" calls.

"We kept going [Monday morning], pretty good," said Schmidt, who worked more than 12 hours Monday. "There were spots where we were waste deep in the water, trying to hook up the cars but luckily we've been doing it long enough where we know where all the hook points are."

Schmidt says unfortunately once a car's engine is submerged under water, it can be "completely destroyed."

"It's not good for your cars, it's not good for our trucks the water can get into the differentials it can get into the transmission, it can get into the motor oil," said Schmidt, who explained addition work goes into protecting their tow trucks from water damage.

Moore's Towing, says they also received an influx of calls.

"When it started down pouring I knew that this morning was going to be a little busy," said driver Aaron Bronson, who took "a half-dozen calls" from stranded drivers.

Tow truck drivers suggest not risking your car in wet conditions where roads could get flooded.

"They're not submarines," said Schmidt. "If there's any more than one car stalled out in an intersection that means there's probably a hazard somewhere, so watch out if there's standing water, it's better to turn around and go a different route."

An engine replacement could cost drivers thousands of dollars.