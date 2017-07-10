Police security in court for Madison felony murder case

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a half dozen Madison Police officers in ballistic vests provided security in a court gallery Monday, as a suspect in a felony murder case was charged.



31-year old Odum Carter was charged with felony murder and armed robbery, in connection with the fatal shooting May 30 of Michael Meaderds, in an apartment on Northport Drive. Carter's bail was set at $500,000.



The charges against Carter follow charges against three other men: 26-year old Devon Davis, 30-year old Emmanuel Johnson, and 26-year old Steven Johnson. Authorities say Meaderds was dealing marijuana, and say the men robbed him of pot, money and a gun, as they shot and beat him.

A police staff member tells 27 News the deployment of the officers in the gallery of the lone courtroom in Dane County's Public Safety Building was to make sure nothing threatening happened. Among those present in the crowded gallery was Meaderds' partner, who was a witness to the killing.

"It involved the murder of a young man, in front of his family, in front of the mother of one of his children, and in front of that child," said Assistant Dane County District Attorney Jim Quattromani, as he successfully argued for Carter's high, cash bail.

Similar bail was set for the other suspects in previous, court appearances.

Madison Police officials have talked of the potential for retaliation in connection to several of the city's recent episodes of gun violence.



Carter is scheduled to return to court July 19. Authorities have yet to specify which of the alleged perpetrators fired fatal shots at Meaderds, but all of them are charged as a party to the crime of felony murder.

