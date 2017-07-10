Missed opportunity to detain Hays before fatal, interstate shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.

Milwaukee Police records show Hays family members placed two calls to police Saturday, April 30, 2016 and described the then 20-year old Hays as telling family "...he has bee (sic) seeing demons all night." Records show family members said Hays' behavior scared his mother and sister.

"It looks like the Hays family may have been close the day before, getting police involved where they may have been able to identify his needs," Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock said, as Screnock last month committed Hays to a mental health institution for forty years in connection to the killing of Illinois traveler Tracy Czaczkowski.

One of Hays' mother's neighbors remembers police responding to her Milwaukee home the day before the shooting spree.

"All of a sudden, three squad cars pull up," Keith Golembieski tells 27 News. "You never see police in this area."

