UW-Madison ranks among the best colleges for your money in new survey

MADISON (WKOW) -- Money magazine has ranked UW-Madison 45th out of 711 total schools nationwide in its annual list of best colleges for your money survey.

Last year UW-Madison ranked 63rd, making a leap this year in the ranks thanks in part to it's undergraduate tuition freeze.

UW also ranked at the top among public universities coming in 27th.

The survey ranked the schools on 27 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability and alumni success.  

It also took into account signs of distress; subtracting points if an institution was financially troubled.

