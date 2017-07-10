New Glarus Brewing growing, increasing capacity

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) - You might see some wide loads heading into New Glarus next week, and the cargo those trucks are carrying are key to expansion plans at New Glarus Brewing.

The company tells 27 News 16 large beer fermentation tanks from Germany, which arrived at the port of Milwaukee this past weekend, will start arriving in New Glarus Monday, July 17. They will be part of an expanded fermentation cellar that should allow the company to expand its overall production capacity by 50%.

Drew Cochrane, New Glarus Brewing's Chief Operating Officer, says the hope is to have the new equipment fully operational by the end of the year.

The expansion does not mean New Glarus will change its policy of not selling in other states. Cochrane says the expansion is meant to meet the demand in Wisconsin.