Madison Police looking for suspects in early morning mugging

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 29-year-old Madison man is recovering after Police say he was mugged near the corner of Drake and South Park Streets early Saturday around 2:00 am.

The victim told police he was approached by the three men, when one pointed a gun at him.

The victim then told police he was grabbed my another man by the neck, who threw him to the ground; kicking him in the head several times before the robbers grabbed his money and ran away.

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
   

