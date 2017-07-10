Woman narrowly misses being shot in Monday morning shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman narrowly misses being shot in Monday morning shooting

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting after they say an unsuspecting driver had her rear window shot out along McKenna Boulevard Monday morning.

Investigators say they believe the gunman was targeting someone else.

Joel DeSpain, Madison Police's Public Information Officer, says the victim was distraught and bleeding following the incident.

"She thought she'd been shot; she drove quickly up to our west district station which everyone knows is just half a block away, went into the lobby of the west district station, she was just frantic," he says.

Police say the woman was not shot but rather cut by shards of flying glass when the bullet struck her window.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.