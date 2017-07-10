Woman narrowly misses being shot in Monday morning shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting after they say an unsuspecting driver had her rear window shot out along McKenna Boulevard Monday morning.

Investigators say they believe the gunman was targeting someone else.

Joel DeSpain, Madison Police's Public Information Officer, says the victim was distraught and bleeding following the incident.

"She thought she'd been shot; she drove quickly up to our west district station which everyone knows is just half a block away, went into the lobby of the west district station, she was just frantic," he says.

Police say the woman was not shot but rather cut by shards of flying glass when the bullet struck her window.