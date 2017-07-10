Richland Center man arrested for exposing himself twice Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 41-year-old Richland Center man is in custody tonight after exposing himself and acting sexual towards two different women this past Friday.

Police say Brian Carley encountered each of the women in two separate incidents within two hours of each other in different parts of Madison.

The victims, a 20 and 29-year-old woman both reported being followed by Carley, and greeted before realizing what he was doing.

Carley was arrested after a foot pursuit; he has been arrested for similar behavior in the past.