Hero restaurant host saves customer in Madison stabbing incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison restaurant worker's instincts may have helped save a man's life last week.

Lee Robertson was working as a host at Longhorn Steakhouse on Thursday night. He says he knew something was off the moment the suspect, who police have identified as Rickey Resch, walked in.



Resch was acting strangely after Robertson seated him at a table, mumbling to himself, grunting and gripping a restaurant steak knife, according to Robertson, so he kept his eye on him. Then, a man in a wheelchair walked in with his wife.



"It's like he was looking around to pick a target," Robertson tells 27 News. "When he noticed the victim, he glared in and locked in on him."



Robertson says Resch suddenly got up with the knife raised in the air and stabbed the man twice. That's when the hero host jumped into action.



"I jumped over the table to push him, because I had nothing to protect myself with. He fell. When he got up, instantly, he had this rage in his eyes," says Robertson.



He appeared to go after the victim again, this time to stab him in the chest, so Robertson decided to throw a chair at Resch. He and other employees held him down until police arrived.



Police say his actions are heroic.



"I think, nothing short of being a hero, I mean he may have saved this victim's life," Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain told 27 News on Friday.



Robertson says it was frightening, but he didn't think twice about stepping in to help.



"At a time like that, you're not thinking about it, you just want to help as much as you can. The [victim] was defenseless," Robertson says. "I was just glad that he was okay at the end of it."



Police say the victim, a 63-year-old man from Illinois, needed stitches after the incident, but he's expected to be alright. Investigators believe he was randomly attacked. Resch was arrested and faces a possible charge of first degree reckless endangerment while armed.