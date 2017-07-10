Storms lead to wastewater discharge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Storms that knocked out power to a Madison sewerage pumping station resulted in the release of untreated wastewater into Nine Springs Creek.

Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District says the storms knocked out power to pumping station 11 at 4760 E. Clayton Road in the Town of Blooming Grove.

District staff members notified utility officials of the power loss to the station at 3 a.m. Monday. Power to the pumping station was restored shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the wastewater entering the creek was diluted by storm water. District staff members notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Public Health Madison and Dane County. Water quality monitoring efforts are underway.