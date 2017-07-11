Madison firefighters "fill the boot" at new beach party to benefit MDA

MADISON (WKOW) -- The International Association of Fire Fighters has a decades old tradition of "filling the fire boot"and collecting donations to fight Muscular Dystrophy.

In the spirit of that tradition, Fire Fighters Local 311 is hosting their first MDA "Fill the Boot" Beach Party at Christy's Landing, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, to help them fight and end Muscular Dystrophy.

On Tuesday, Kevin McDonald and Elizabeth Nelson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about their upcoming fundraiser.

The event will be held Sunday, July 18 and features live music from local favorites Madison County along with raffles and prizes.

Full event details are available on Fire Fighters Local 311 Facebook event page.

Click here for more information.