TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 151 closed at Gunn Road in Dodge Co. for crash

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash near Beaver Dam has closed U.S. 151 near Gunn Road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes in both directions (north and south) are blocked on U.S. 151 at Gunn Road.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office couldn't tell us whether there were injuries or how many vehicles were involved. They're investigating right now.

Here's the alternate route if you travel in that area:

Northbound traffic should exit U.S. 151 at Gunn Road, then take Jackson Street back to U.S. 151. Southbound traffic should reverse those directions.