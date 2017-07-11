UPDATE: Highway 51 near Beaver Dam re-opened after deadly crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- U.S. 151 is back open after a fatal crash closed the highway for hours.

The highway was back open as of 9:00 a.m. It shut down around 2:15 a.m. when a semi and another vehicle were involved in a crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office tells us everyone involved was from out of state.

U.S. 151 at Gunn Road is expected to be closed in the northbound lanes until around 9:00 a.m.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says someone died in the crash on U.S. 151 near Gunn Road.

It says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after getting a call early Tuesday morning. U.S. 151 and Gunn Road is near Beaver Dam.

All northbound lanes are still shut down as of 5:15 a.m. The southbound lanes are now open. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to avoid the area until at least 9:00 a.m. Deputies are working to clean up the scene.

The sheriff's office expects to release more information later this morning.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash near Beaver Dam has closed U.S. 151 near Gunn Road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes in both directions (north and south) are blocked on U.S. 151 at Gunn Road.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office couldn't tell us whether there were injuries or how many vehicles were involved. They're investigating right now.

Here's the alternate route if you travel in that area:

Northbound traffic should exit U.S. 151 at Gunn Road, then take Jackson Street back to U.S. 151. Southbound traffic should reverse those directions.