Milwaukee businessman launches run for WI governor

Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.More >>
Richland Center man arrested after exposing himself to women in Madison.More >>
Wrightstown couple arrested and accused of mentally abusing, starving their adopted son.More >>
A Madison restaurant worker's instincts may have helped save a man's life last week and police are calling him a hero.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.More >>
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
A 29-year-old Madison man is recovering after Police say he was mugged near the corner of Drake and South Park Streets early Saturday around 2:00 am.
The victim told police he was approached by the three men, when one pointed a gun at him.More >>
Money magazine has ranked UW-Madison 45th out of 711 total schools nationwide in its annual list of best colleges for your money survey.
Last year UW Madison ranked 63rd, making a leap this year in the ranks thanks in part to it's undergraduate tuition freeze.More >>
More than a half dozen Madison Police officers in ballistic vests provided security in a court gallery Monday, as a suspect in a felony murder case was charged.More >>
Wisconsin is putting on hold its delivery of voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud.More >>
Madison Police say a female driver was injured when a window was shot out of her car. Police say the woman was driving near Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd when a bullet pierced her rear window.More >>
On Monday, demolition crews started knocking down the final portion of the Didion mill that exploded in late May, killing 5 people.More >>
A number of homeowners who live along a drainage ditch on the southwest near McKenna Boulevard experienced flooding in their basements for the second time in the last calendar year Monday morning, and city engineers say they know it represents a problem in their system.More >>
