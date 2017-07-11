Milwaukee businessman launches run for WI governor

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee businessman and political newcomer will launch his run for Wisconsin governor Tuesday.

Andy Gronik, 60, says his decades in the private sector are in sharp contract with Governor Scott Walker's long career in public office. The entrepreneur calls himself a "progressive businessperson."

Gronik says he'll fight to restore collective bargaining rights to public workers. He also vowed to re-institute the nonpartisan elections board Gov. Walker dissolved. Gronik says he wants to stop further expansion of the private school voucher program and accept federal money Gov. Walker turned down to help pay for health insurance.

The Associated Press says Gronik is the most prominent Democrat to enter the race among about a dozen who are considering it.

