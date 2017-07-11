Portion of County Trunk Hwy. Q - Survey Rd. to close for constru - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portion of County Trunk Hwy. Q - Survey Rd. to close for construction

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Starting Tuesday July 11, a portion of County Trunk Highway Q or Survey Rd. west of Dodgeville will close for construction.

The closure will take place between Hwy. CH and Hwy. B.

Iowa County management says crews will be working on culvert repairs. The stretch of road is expected to reopen in early September. 

