Melinda's Garden Moment: Create a bird-friendly garden

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you want to see more birds in your background, gardening expert Melinda Myers has some tips on making your garden bird-friendly.



First, make sure you have all the essentials: food, water, and shelter.



She suggests using tubular nectar-filled flowers all season long for hummingbirds. You can learn about several other flowers that she suggests by watching the video above.



Another way to get birds to love your garden is by including berry-producing trees and shrubs. Melinda also suggests adding a few feeders to increase the diversity of birds.



You can learn more gardening tips on Melinda's website.