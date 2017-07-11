SWAT training at Craig High School in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SWAT training at Craig High School in Janesville

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- If you go by Craig High School in Janesville, don't be worried if you see the SWAT Team out there.

The Janesville Police Department says the SWAT Team will be training at the school on S. Randall Avenue.  

They will be at the school from 7:30 a.m. Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.