New studies link coffee drinking to lower risk of dying

MADISON (WKOW) -- The most widely consumed beverage in the world has now been linked to a lower risk of dying thanks to new studies.



According to CNN, a pair of large-scale studies in the United States and in Europe found that coffee drinking is associated with an up to a 20-percent lower risk of dying from any cause.



The approximately 16-year European study found a significant decrease in mortality in heavy coffee drinkers compared to non-drinkers.



The American study found that as little as one cup of coffee a day had benefits of lowering risk of death.



It's currently not clear what exactly it is about coffee that links it to lower death rates.