UPDATE: All lanes of U.S. 51 now open after pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- U.S. 51 in Columbia County is now open after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says the road re-opened around 8:13 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the multiple traffic incidents that took place earlier in the day.

******

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Multiple traffic incidents have closed U.S. 51 in Columbia County. All lanes between Wis 60 and Goose Pond Road are closed.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a semi and car collided and when a pedestrian stopped to assist, they were struck by another vehicle. The injuries to the driver of the semi and car that collided are not known. The pedestrian who was hit is being treated, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office advises motorist to avoid the area while their investigation continues.

27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to follow this developing story.