UPDATE: All lanes of U.S. 51 now open after pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning

A U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage, officials said.More >>
A U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage, officials said.More >>
Richland Center man arrested after exposing himself to women in Madison.More >>
Richland Center man arrested after exposing himself to women in Madison.More >>
A Madison restaurant worker's instincts may have helped save a man's life last week and police are calling him a hero.More >>
A Madison restaurant worker's instincts may have helped save a man's life last week and police are calling him a hero.More >>
Wrightstown couple arrested and accused of mentally abusing, starving their adopted son.More >>
Wrightstown couple arrested and accused of mentally abusing, starving their adopted son.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
A 29-year-old Madison man is recovering after Police say he was mugged near the corner of Drake and South Park Streets early Saturday around 2:00 am.
The victim told police he was approached by the three men, when one pointed a gun at him.More >>
A 29-year-old Madison man is recovering after Police say he was mugged near the corner of Drake and South Park Streets early Saturday around 2:00 am.
The victim told police he was approached by the three men, when one pointed a gun at him.More >>
The company tells 27 News 16 beer fermentation tanks, which arrived at the port of Milwaukee this past weekend, will start arriving in New Glarus Monday.More >>
The company tells 27 News 16 beer fermentation tanks, which arrived at the port of Milwaukee this past weekend, will start arriving in New Glarus Monday.More >>
Money magazine has ranked UW-Madison 45th out of 711 total schools nationwide in its annual list of best colleges for your money survey.
Last year UW Madison ranked 63rd, making a leap this year in the ranks thanks in part to it's undergraduate tuition freeze.More >>
Money magazine has ranked UW-Madison 45th out of 711 total schools nationwide in its annual list of best colleges for your money survey.
Last year UW Madison ranked 63rd, making a leap this year in the ranks thanks in part to it's undergraduate tuition freeze.More >>
More than a half dozen Madison Police officers in ballistic vests provided security in a court gallery Monday, as a suspect in a felony murder case was charged.More >>
More than a half dozen Madison Police officers in ballistic vests provided security in a court gallery Monday, as a suspect in a felony murder case was charged.More >>
Wisconsin is putting on hold its delivery of voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud.More >>
Wisconsin is putting on hold its delivery of voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud.More >>
As several roads across Madison began to flood during Monday morning's storm, tow truck drivers from several companies were called to help dozens of people from stranded cars.More >>
As several roads across Madison began to flood during Monday morning's storm, tow truck drivers from several companies were called to help dozens of people from stranded cars.More >>
Madison Police say a female driver was injured when a window was shot out of her car. Police say the woman was driving near Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd when a bullet pierced her rear window.More >>
Madison Police say a female driver was injured when a window was shot out of her car. Police say the woman was driving near Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd when a bullet pierced her rear window.More >>
On Monday, demolition crews started knocking down the final portion of the Didion mill that exploded in late May, killing 5 people.More >>
On Monday, demolition crews started knocking down the final portion of the Didion mill that exploded in late May, killing 5 people.More >>