UPDATE: Truck driver hit while trying to direct traffic after crash is expected to survive

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old Madison truck driver suffered serious injuries, but should survive after being hit by a jeep on Highway 51 in Arlington Township.

The sheriff's office says it all started with a crash shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday between the man's semi collided with an SUV at the point where the highway meets Goose Pond Road. Investigators think the semi was pulling out onto Highway 51 from a stop sign when it crash with the SUV, driven by a 29-year-old Poynette woman.

Deputies and the State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash, but they note visibility was limited due to morning fog.

The SUV driver had minor injuries and the semi driver got out to try and warn oncoming drivers about the road blockage due to the crash. He was directing traffic in such a way when he was hit by an oncoming Jeep, driven by a 25-year-old Madison woman.

The highway was shut down for roughly two hours to remove the vehicles.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- U.S. 51 in Columbia County is now open after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says the road re-opened around 8:15 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the multiple traffic incidents that took place earlier in the day.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Multiple traffic incidents have closed U.S. 51 in Columbia County. All lanes between Wis 60 and Goose Pond Road are closed.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a semi and a vehicle were involved in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 51 and Goose Pond Road in Arlington Township, which resulted in injuries. A person stopping to help those involved in the accident was then hit by another vehicle. The pedestrian who was hit is being treated, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office advises motorist to avoid the area while their investigation continues.

