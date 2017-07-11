Stroll, Roll, Pedal or Glide at the 9th annual Ride the Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of bikers and walkers are expected to participate in Ride the Drive on Sunday, July 16.

On Wednesday, Ann Shea with Madison Parks stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Ride the Drive is more than just closing roads to traffic. At this year's Ride the Drive you can stroll, roll, pedal or glide your way to three downtown area parks.

Ride the Drive offers fun activities, food and entertainment at Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park.

The event includes activities, food, fun and entertainment. The event will take place Sunday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

