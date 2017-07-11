UPDATE: All lanes now open after traffic incident involving school bus

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 60 between U.S. 51 and WIS 22 are now open.

The road had been closed for several hours while crews recovered a school bus that rolled over earlier in the day.

The school bus was empty at the time except for the driver who received minor injuries.

*****

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Department of Transportation reports WIS 60 is closed in both directions between U.S. 51 and WIS 22 because of a traffic incident involving a school bus.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a the bus rolled over near the corner of U.S. 51 and WIS 60. The bus was empty at the time except for the driver. The driver received minor injuries in the crash.

This is not far from an earlier accident on U.S. 51 when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says fog was an issue Tuesday morning, but they don't know if that played a role in this incident.

Crews are working right now to remove the bus and hope to have the road open soon.