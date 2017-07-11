Madison studying, starting gun bounty program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin announced Tuesday the city is studying so-called gun bounty programs in other cities while immediately putting in place a reward program for people who report illegal guns used in shootings.

Mayor Soglin says the reward will be from his office and be $1,000/gun, adding that the money can be claimed anonymously.

The city is studying the effectiveness of gun bounty programs in other cities, like Baltimore and Miami. Soglin says he hopes the study can be complete in the next 2-3 weeks.

In addition, the mayor says city leaders and partners will go into communities to look for more solutions to recent gun violence in Madison. However, he stated his belief that efforts to stop such violence have to be led by neighborhoods.