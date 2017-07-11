Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli named to Mackey preseason list

Wisconsin senior Troy Fumagalli has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's top tight end.

Fumagalli had 47 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had a breakout performance in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan in January, when he made six receptions for 83 yards including a fourth-quarter score.

Fumagalli is a former walk-on. He figures to be a key target again in the Badgers offense for quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

Junior Michael Deiter has also been named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center.