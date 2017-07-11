The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound.

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound.
   Closer Corey Knebel is making his first All-Star appearance. He finished the first half with a save against the New York Yankee on Sunday, bouncing back from a blown save on Saturday.
   The hard-throwing right-hander is 0-2 with 14 saves and a 1.70 ERA. He has a strikeout in all 43 of his appearances this year, a single-season record streak.
   Knebel has played an important role for the surprising Brewers, who have 50 wins and lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.