Report: Man shot, killed by police near Johnson Creek outlet mal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report: Man shot, killed by police near Johnson Creek outlet mall

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The ABC news affiliate in Milwaukee reports, citing a witness, that a man was shot and killed by authorities outside Johnson Creek Premium Outlets Tuesday.

WISN-TV is also reporting that it could see from its news helicopter a body covered by a white sheet near the entrance to an Arby's restaurant on Linmar Lane.

An off ramp from Interstate 94 in Johnson Creek is closed.

WKOW 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide you any updates here and in 27 News at 5, 6 and 10.

