UPDATE: Deadly officer-involved shooting started nearly 30 miles away with chase

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.

It started at 12:43 p.m. when the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office received a call about a carjacking that took place at the I-94 and Meadowbrook Park and Ride.

"I saw him go around the other side of a vehicle, a guy get out of his car and I could see clearly he had a handgun in his hand," Matthew Vahl told WISN-TV as he described his eyewitness account of the carjacking.

The victim of the carjacking was not hurt, according to deputies. Vahl said the man who stole the vehicle was completely naked. Vahl called 9-11 and reported the carjacking.

Minutes after law enforcement got to the scene, they were in a high-speed chase on I-94 west towards Madison.

"The pursuit continued westbound on I-94 and eventually entered Jefferson County," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson at a press conference. "With the assistance of state patrol, stop-sticks were deployed east of Highway-F in Jefferson County."

Although the suspect's tires were deflated, it didn't slow him down.

"“As the vehicle continued to slow down the operator waved the gun out of the window towards officers on several occasions,” Severson added.

Finally, the naked man came to a stop at an Arby's parking lot near the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. He got out of the car and began running towards the restaurant, according to authorities.

"The suspect was ordered to stop. He failed to do so on multiple attempts, at which time he was shot by a deputy at the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and a police officer from the City of Delafield Police Department," Severson said.

Witnesses said the suspect waved a gun in the air and fired a shot before authorities fired at him.

"I don't know if it was at anybody or anything, but it was up in the air when he fired it and then right after that police exchanged fire, as well, with two or three shots," said Rob Wagner, a witness who was shopping with his family at a store across the street.

Deputies did not say if that was true. When asked if the suspect fired his weapon, Sheriff Severson said he could not answer that question at the current time. He did add that, "lifesaving measures were immediately administered,however, the suspect succumbed to his injuries," at the scene.

For Aisha Louis and Kaitlyn Williams, both visiting the outlet mall from Madison, the sound of gunfire was shocking to hear near the stores.

"Is he dead, is he dead," Louis recalled Williams asking her during the chaos? "I was like I don't know, I don't know. We kind of like freaked out and we were calling people like oh my God, oh my God," said Louis.

Williams's dad was on his way to the outlet mall to meet up with his daughter to switch cars. He drove up to the flashing lights and crime seen tape and said it was a parent's worst nightmare.

"Just worried. You know, I didn't know if she was over there at Arby's or I didn't know where she was -- close to him or far away. As a parent, just concerned," he said.

Williams was finally able to reunite with his daughter about an hour and a half after the incident.

The officer and deputy who shot and killed the gunman were immediately put on paid administrative leave.

Wagner was just grateful law enforcement personnel was there to quickly respond.

"It's kind of a busy place. My family was pretty close and without them (law enforcement) here doing their job, I'm not for sure what would have happened," Wagner said.

Under state law, the state's Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

No customers or law enforcement officers were hurt.

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The ABC news affiliate in Milwaukee reports, citing a witness, that a man was shot and killed by authorities outside Johnson Creek Premium Outlets Tuesday.

WISN-TV is also reporting that it could see from its news helicopter a body covered by a white sheet near the entrance to an Arby's restaurant on Linmar Lane.

An off ramp from Interstate 94 in Johnson Creek is closed.

WKOW 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide you any updates here and in 27 News at 5, 6 and 10.