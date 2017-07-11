UPDATE: Deadly officer-involved shooting started nearly 30 miles away with chase

A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.More >>
All lanes of WIS 60 between U.S. 51 and WIS 22 are now open.More >>
A Madison restaurant worker's instincts may have helped save a man's life last week and police are calling him a hero.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
Police have identified the 4-year-old girl killed in a fireworks explosion in Clintonville.More >>
Police are investigating a robbery after they say a man made off with a cash till during a morning hold up on Tuesday around 10:50 am. Authorities say the incident happened at the Capitol Petro Mart on Sherman Avenue...More >>
The 27-year-old man police believed to be responsible, confessed to the crime, and was arrested Tuesday afternoon where the home once stood.More >>
The event drew around 450 people to support the surviving victims of a May 31 explosion and fire at the milling plant in Cambria, which also claimed five lives.More >>
Storms that knocked out power to a Madison sewerage pumping station resulted in the release of untreated wastewater into Nine Springs Creek.More >>
A Dubuque two-year-old is lucky to be alive after being horrifically injured by a Grant County wolf on Memorial Day.More >>
A Madison visitor pleads for a safer city after a gun shot breaks her car windows and nearly hits her as she drives down a city street in broad daylight.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
A northeastern Wisconsin couple is charged with starving and abusing their 5-year-old son, accusing him of manipulating a trip to the hospital so he could "vacation" there.More >>
Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has waived his preliminary hearing on child abuse charges in Brown County Circuit Court.More >>
Police have identified the 4-year-old girl killed in a fireworks explosion in Clintonville.More >>
