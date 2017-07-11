Baldwin raises $4.7 million, has $3.9 million cash on hand

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has raised $4.7 million in the first six months of the year and has $3.9 million cash on hand as she prepares to run for re-election.

Baldwin's campaign released her latest fundraising numbers on Tuesday. A number of Republicans have expressed interest in challenging here, but no one has yet to formally launch their campaign.

Baldwin raised $2.5 million between April and June. Her campaign says the $4.7 million Baldwin raised in the first six months of the year is the most ever raised by a statewide candidate in Wisconsin over that time in the year before an election.

Baldwin's cash on hand is $1 million more than either Republican Sen. Ron Johnson or his Democratic challenger Russ Feingold had at this point in 2015.