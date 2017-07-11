Wisconsin officials propose rules to limit farm animal waste

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials have created new standards to limit animal waste on farms in the eastern part of the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2tJz5wQ ) reports the proposed regulations from the state Department of Natural Resources target more than 87,000 acres of farmland in 15 eastern counties. The land lies over fractured bedrock, which can serve as a pathway for manure to get into aquifers and taint drinking water.

The rules include certain practices farmers must follow, such as avoiding certain areas to reduce the possibility of polluting groundwater.

Currently, regulations are uniform across the state. The department says special action must be taken in eastern Wisconsin in order to meet the groundwater standard.

The proposal is expected to go to the Legislature by January.

------

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com