4-year-old girl killed by fireworks explosion identified

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Police have identified the 4-year-old girl killed in a fireworks explosion in Clintonville.

Authorities say Alyssa Chmielewski (chem-ah-LOO'-skee) suffered severe injuries to her neck area when the fireworks lit by her father exploded.She died at the scene.

Police say the 42-year-old father had put a number of fireworks in a metal tube and lit it about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy is expected to be done Tuesday.