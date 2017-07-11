Madison visitor pleads for safer city after gun shot nearly hits her

Madison Police are investigating a shooting after they say an unsuspecting driver had her rear window shot out along McKenna Boulevard Monday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison visitor pleads for a safer city after a gun shot breaks her car windows and nearly hits her as she drives down a city street in broad daylight.



"It was a split second pop," the woman identified only as Jane tells reporters at a new conference Tuesday at the Madison Police West District Station on McKenna Blvd. "I thought I had been shot. I mean, I saw the blood," she says.

"The first thing I was thinking was, 'When is this really going to hurt? Am I going to pass out? And how do I get help before that happens? ' "



Authorities say Jane's injuries were from shards of glass, and not from the bullet.



Police officials say the car was hit on Raymond Road at McKenna Blvd just past 10:30 a.m. Monday.

"I remembered the police station was a couple blocks away, I just kind of remember gunning it and coming here, and then getting help from the officers," Jane says. "Their response was superb."

But this former Madisonian says the frightening experience reinforces for her the newspaper headlines she's read about a spate of shootings and stabbings in the state's capital.



"I've said over and over, what is the city coming to," Jane says.



Assistant Police Chief Vic Wahl says Madison's safety ranks comparably to other cities of comparable size in the country. But Wahl says there's been more than one hundred police calls for service involving gun shots already this year, compared to fifty-nine calls during the same period in 2016. "That's really staggering," Wall says.

Jane is a Wisconsinite, and says she'll return to Madison because of her family's presence here. She applauds the work of Madison Police personnel, but believes the level of violence is overtaking their best efforts.

"I really think they have their hands full," this victim says. "I think they need a lot of help to get this under control."



Police officials say Jane was not the intended target of the gunfire. They are looking for a man who was captured in surveillance video at a nearby convenience store:



Click here to see the photo of the suspect.