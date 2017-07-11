Neilsville's Daina Shilts To Be Honored at the ESPY Awards

26-year-old Daina Shilts of Neilsville, WI will be honored at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles for her perseverance and achievements in snowboarding with the Special Olympics.

At an early age Daina was diagnosed with a cognitive learning disability and rare form of Niemann Syndrome. One of 100 in the world.

"I got bullied a lot for my disability." Said Shilts. "I got shoved in the locker a few times and I got called retarded about, basically every day. So I came home crying a lot."

At 8-years-old, Shilts found her saving grace and a love for speed. Snowboarding through the Special Olympics.

"I found out that, hey, just because I have a disability doesn't mean I can't do it." Said Shilts. "I can do anything anybody else can do it's just a little bit harder for me."

Shilts found success on the slopes. She soared in the highest of competitions, including the X-Games to the World Games. Her years of hard work and perseverance will be honored at this year's ESPY Awards. She will be one of eight Special Olympians to stand on stage.

The ESPY Awards will air on WKOW-TV, Wednesday night starting at 7p.m.

